India and Italy sign MoU in health

India and Italy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for enhanced cooperation in the health sector in New Delhi recently. JP Nadda, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Beatrice Lorenzin, Health Minister of Italy signed the MoU in the presence of senior officers from the health ministry and a high level delegation from Italy.
Nadda stated that both the countries share a strong and rich traditional relationship which has been enhanced by high level visits. Also, there is a mutual interest in the promotion of stronger ties in the health sector, he added. The MoU recognises the potential for exchanges in the health sector between the two countries and the need to tap the capabilities and opportunities in a focused and comprehensive manner, Shri Nadda stated.
The objective of this MoU is to establish comprehensive inter-ministerial and inter-institutional cooperation between the two countries in the field of health by pooling technical, scientific, financial and human resources with the ultimate goal of upgrading the quality and reach of human, material and infrastructural resources involved in healthcare, medical education and training, and research in both countries.
The main areas of cooperation include: