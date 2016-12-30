IMA’s new governing body to work towards affordable and ethical medical practice

Dr KK Aggarwal as the National President and Dr RN Tandon as Secretary General will lead the association

The new governing body of the Indian Medical Association – Team Digital IMA 2016-2017 was sworn recently in Amritsar led by Dr KK Aggarwal, as it’s 88th National President. Dr RN Tandon is the association’s Secretary General. They will represent the best interests of over 2.8 lakh registered IMA doctors from across the country.

In 2017, IMA will continue to fight for its demand of capping the compensation provided in medical negligence cases, undemocratic National Commission Bill and a ban on non-MMBS and non-BDS doctors prescribing modern medicine drugs. They also stand united against the increasing violence against doctors and feel that a Central Act to protect doctors is the need of the hour. Awareness campaigns aimed at highlighting the unfair nature of the PCPNDT and Clinical Establishment Act will be launched.

The four A’s of universal healthcare- Available, Accessible, Affordable, and Accountable will be the guiding determinants of the new team’s policies for the year 2017.

Discussing the goals and visions of IMA for the forthcoming term, Dr Aggarwal said, “The year 2017 will be about embracing our Prime Minister’s vision of a cashless and digital economy. We will launch several training modules for doctors detailing ways in which they can ethically maximise their practice and work in the best interest of the public by going digital. We will ensure open communication between all IMA members and help them move towards a cashless practice. Several important programmes aimed at providing affordable and quality healthcare will be launched. The best practices of the Indian Medical sector will also be highlighted at a global stage through our representation in the World Medical Association and CMAAO.”

Dr Tandon said, “We are committed to making 2017 a promising year for the medical fraternity and promise to work in the best interest of all IMA members and the general public. The medical profession is a noble one and we must all restore faith in it by being transparent and accountable.”