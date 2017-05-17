Hypertension may lead to stroke or cardio-vascular diseases: Indus Health Plus report

The sample size for the study was 21,623 people who underwent preventive health check-up during January – December 2016

On the occasion of World Hypertension Day on May 17, 2017, a study by Indus Health Plus revealed that 27 per cent males and 24 per cent females from 25-35 years age group have reported of pre-hypertension. If left untreated, it would develop into hypertension eventually, leading to stroke or cardio-vascular diseases (CVDs). The sample size for the study was 21,623 people who underwent preventive health check-up during January – December 2016.

The report states that incidences of hypertension is increasing consistently in Mumbai area, with 35 per cent to 40 per cent urban people and 18 per cent to 20 per cent rural people suffering from it.

Amol Naikawadi, Preventive Healthcare Specialist, Indus Health Plus says, “90 per cent of the population are unaware about the silent symptoms of hypertension. Mumbaikars are not meeting healthy lifestyle recommendations that are important in preventing hypertension and its complications. While those from urban areas blamed work pressure and job insecurity for rising levels of stress and eventually hypertension, people from semi-rural and rural area blamed the increasing cost and increased in-house expenditure. If not treated on time, hypertension can lead to heart problems, renal and multiple organ failure. A timely and routine check-up can reduce the risk of hypertension.”