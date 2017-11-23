Holistic health guru Dr Mickey Mehta in strategic alliance with Talwalkars

The partnership will help consolidate Dr Mehta’s leadership position in the industry enabling him to make world-class holistic health and wellness offerings accessible to everyone across India and globe

Global holistic health guru, wellness wizard and corporate life coach, Dr Mickey Mehta, announced a strategic alliance with Talwalkars Better Value Fitness (Talwalkars), one of Asia’s largest fitness companies. The agreement was signed by Dr Mickey Mehta and Prashant Talwalkar, MD and CEO, Talwalkars in Mumbai.

Dr Mehta wants to bring a holistic offering to the fitness industry. This partnership will help consolidate his leadership position in the industry enabling him to make world-class holistic health and wellness offerings accessible to everyone across India and eventually across the globe. With Dr Mehta’s branded workout programmes, products, services, wellness intellectual properties and Talwalkar’s organisational strengths, infrastructure and national network, both brands complement each other and will collectively grow to reinvent fitness standards.

With Talwalkars’ industry leadership and national footprint of over 220 fitness centres, the partnership will leverage Talwalkar’s infrastructure to promote Mickey’s signature wellness offerings and branded IPs in India which will help him build a global brand footprint.

Speaking about the alliance, Dr Mehta says, “I want to make wellness the religion No.1, and this partnership takes me one step closer to fulfilling that dream. This alliance represents the coming together of a fitness and wellness brand who share the same ideologies, values and vision to bring a holistic offering to consumers in the health and wellness category. My partnership with Talwalkars gives me a national platform and is just the first step in building a global brand footprint.”

Talwalkar says, “We believe in Mickeys’ vision and want to create more value through wellness foods, nutraceuticals, merchandise, digital Mickey and Mickey’s IPs and services via the Talwalkars network. We are excited about this partnership, and believe the synergies this will benefit not only our audiences in the markets we directly impact, but thousands of people pan India in our effort to make our nation live fitter, thus have healthier and happier souls walking this earth.”