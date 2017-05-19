HMD Healthcare to foray into South America

The company will soon enter into trade tie ups with local importers and is mulling to open up a trading office in Brazil

HMD Healthcare, more popularly known within India as Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices, a manufacturer of disposable syringes, is all set to enter the South American market. The company recently showcased their range of products at American medical fair Hospitalar, which is currently being held at Sao Paulo, Brazil.

HMD will soon be be entering into trade tie ups with local importers and is mulling to open up a trading office in Brazil or may serve the South American market from its US office.

“We see a huge opportunity in South America and we can draw from our experiences in other markets such as US and UK. Brazil is indeed a huge market and gateway to the even bigger South American market. In the past, we had been approached by some large importers but at that time we had limited capacity and means to properly service this huge market but having added capacity last year and space to add machines in our new factory we have decided to explore opportunities here and focus,” said Rajiv Nath, Jt MD, HMD Healthcare.