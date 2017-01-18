HITES appointed as procurement consultant for National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar

Rs 729-crore procurement project to be completed by July 2018

HLL Infra Tech Service (HITES) has been appointed as procurement consultant for the procurement of the entire medical equipment and services for the upcoming National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar, Haryana — an extended campus of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The procurement project, at an outlay of around Rs 729 crores, will involve the supply, installation, commissioning and handover of all kinds of high-tech equipment including medical gas distribution system, central sterile supply department and modular operation theatres.

An MoU to this effect was exchanged between SN Sathu, CEO, HITES and Prof GK Rath, Chief-BRA IRCH, AIIMS in the presence of Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister of Urban Development and JP Nadda, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare. Dignitaries including Prof MC Misra, Director, AIIMS, V Srinivas IAS, Dy Director (Admn), AIIMS; and senior executives from AIIMS and HITES were present at the ceremony at AIIMS New Delhi.

HITES, which will be responsible for all procurement tasks, right from need assessment to the successful commissioning and handover of equipment, expects the project to be completed by July 2018.

“The National Cancer Institute will be the country’s leader in R&D and treatment for the disease, as such, will be a state-of-the-art facility. As procurement consultants, our task will be to ensure that the project is completed on time and all equipment and services are benchmarked to world standards,” said Sathu.

The institute will have the best technology and equipment for cancer treatment, including linear accelerators, pet scanners, MRI scanners, ct scanners, cyber knife and modular operation theatres.

“For HITES, this contract marks a significant start to 2017 and we hope to build on this momentum throughout,” said RP Khandelwal, CMD, HLL. “Our vision is to make HITES a comprehensive healthcare delivery company in the healthcare services sector in India and eventually build a similar reputation overseas.”

Incorporated in April 2014, HITES provides services to the central and state governments and other institutions. Its infrastructure division specialises in setting up super-speciality hospitals, medical colleges, administrative buildings, residential complex and research centres, among others.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has designated HITES as its Executing Agency and tasked it with the upgradation of 12 government medical college institutions under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.