HITES signs agreement with Govt of Seychelles

Under the agreement, HITES will provide over 42 types of equipment

HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd (HITES), a fully-owned subsidiary of Central PSU HLL Lifecare Ltd (HLL), has signed the second phase of an agreement with the Government of Seychelles for providing a range of medical equipment to strengthen the health sector of that country.

The agreement was signed by SN Sathu, CEO, HITES and Dr Danny Louange, CEO, Health Care Agency (HCA), Seychelles.

Under the agreement, HITES will provide over 42 types of equipment, which include anaesthesia units, neonatal ventilators, patient monitors, ultrasound scanner, dental chairs and examination beds.

All health centres across the Seychelles will benefit from this agreement as the new equipment will replace many of the old ones which have been at the facilities for over ten years and will also help in capacity augmentation.

The Phase-1 Agreement between HITES and the HCA, Seychelles was signed in November 2016, and it was successfully completed through supply of 378 medical equipment to the African country.

The procurement of medical equipment by the HCA has been facilitated under a grant of 36.5 million Seychelles Rupees from the Indian Government.

Sathu said the signing marked the second phase of the procurement of medical equipment under the Indian grant. The first phase of procurement amounting to Rs 18 core was successfully completed by HITES in early November this year.

Dr RK Vats, CMD, HLL, said the supply of medical equipment to Mahe and other islands by HITES would strengthen the healthcare system in the Republic of Seychelles.