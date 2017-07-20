HITES and KITCO ink MOU

HITES will utilise engineering designs of KITCO; KITCO will get access to HITES’s capability for PMC services, procurement of medical equipment, BME services and facility management

HLL Infra Tech Services (HITES), a subsidiary of HLL Lifecare Ltd (HLL), has signed an MoU with KITCO, a premier engineering, management and project consultancy firm in India, for strategic alliance to jointly undertake execution of healthcare infrastructure projects using their competencies.

Under the MoU, HITES can utilise the services of Kochi-based KITCO for engineering designs. KITCO, on its part, may utilise HITES’s capability for Project Management Consultant (PMC) services, procurement of medical equipment, biomedical engineering (BME ) services and facility management.

HITES, a Central PSU of the Health & Family Welfare Ministry, is mandated to provide consultancy services such as infrastructure development, facility management, procurement and allied services.

SN Sathu, Director and CEO, HITES, said the signing of the MoU would give a cutting edge to the company in executing its ambitious healthcare infrastructure projects across the country.