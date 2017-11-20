Herbalife Nutrition launches Herbalife Niteworks

Herbalife Niteworks is an exclusive formulation containing a blend of two amino acids – L-Arginine and L-Taurine

Herbalife has launched Herbalife Niteworks to support cardiovascular health. Herbalife Nutrition now offers two products in the heart health segment in India, the other being Herbalifeline.

“Sound heart health is vital for overall well-being. However, changes in our lifestyle practices, such as unhealthy eating habits and decreased physical activity, have had adverse effects on heart health,” said Ajay Khanna, Vice President and Country Head, Herbalife International India. “Herbalife Niteworks can play a beneficial role in caring for the heart, which dovetails with our aim of helping people lead healthier and happier lives.”

Herbalife Niteworks is an exclusive formulation containing a blend of two amino acids – L-Arginine and L-Taurine, and is designed to help the body naturally boost the production of nitric oxide.