Herbalife Nutrition launches Active Fiber Complex

Herbalife Nutrition has launched Active Fiber Complex in India-a combination of fibres from various fruits and vegetables which help support gastrointestinal health. The product contains fiber derived from a variety of fruits and vegetable. It includes citrus fiber, cellulose powder, inulin, soy fibre and maltodextrin, to provide a good blend of soluble and insoluble fiber.

Ajay Khanna, VP and Country Head – Herbalife International India said,“Sound health of the digestive system is essential for overall well-being. The Active Fiber Complex is in powder form, complementing our already existing Activated Fiber in tablet form, so consumers can choose the form that best suits their needs.”