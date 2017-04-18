Hemophilia Federation (India) with MoH&FW organise conclave on haemophilia care

The event was focussed towards sensitisation on haemophilia for the policy makers both at national and state level

The event was focussed towards sensitisation on haemophilia for the policy makers both at national and state level. MoH&FW invited all the state health secretaries and the mission directors in addition to secretaries of ministry of health & family welfare. prominent doctors, haematologists, physiotherapists and haemophilia caregivers from various medical colleges and hospitals of the country also participated.Dr A Surya Prakash, Chairman, Prasar Bharti Board graced the occasion as Chief Guest while Manoj Jhalani, Joint Secretary, Policy, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, GoI and

