HealthCare atHOME launches services for patients suffering from stroke

To commemorate ‘World Stroke Day’, HCAh also launches an awareness campaign on stroke, its consequences and its possible treatment through rehabilitation

HealthCare atHOME (HCAH), has launched medical service to tackle the increasing cases of stroke in the country. While there are number of services available for stroke-related ailments, HCAH hopes to provide more comprehensive patient-centric stroke rehabilitation care at the comfort of patients’ homes.

Today, there is lack of holistic multidisciplinary patient-centric care plan for rehabilitation services at home. Reportedly, HCAH not only brings home a well-coordinated multidisciplinary team i.e. physiotherapists, speech therapists, nurses & healthcare attendants but also brings e-monitoring, clinical quality audits, stroke-related equipment and consumables under one roof.

To mark the occasion of World Stroke Day, HCAH is launching an awareness campaign on stroke, its consequences and its possible treatment through rehabilitation. The campaign ‘Statue in Motion” mirrors that fact that stroke can bring one’s life to a standstill just like a statue, it paralyses the whole or part of the body. A comprehensive stroke rehabilitation program can help break free from the clutches of paralysis.

The campaigns starts on October 28 and will have street artists painted as statues placed in hospitals and malls in the Delhi NCR & Bangalore. This creatively and powerfully captures the life of a stroke victim. In carrying the momentum ahead, statues will suddenly move to communicate that a home based comprehensive stroke rehabilitation program can help restore body movement and there by bring life back to the patient.

Commenting on World Stroke Day, Vivek Srivastava, Co-Founder and CEO, HealthCare atHOME said, ”We, at HCAH, hope to change this environment of inefficiencies and bring forth a robust healthcare ecosystem to handle stroke cases. So far, we have successfully handled 500+ stroke cases in a span of five years. We have deployed multidisciplinary teams to deliver superior-quality, patient-centric care at the patients’ residence. Our experience gives us the confidence to launch this specialized service as an exclusive offering for patients who need care the most.”