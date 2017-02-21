Health Secretary launches ‘SAATHIYA’ Resource Kit and ‘SAATHIYA SALAH’ Mobile App for adolescents

The mobile app is linked to toll-free Saathiya Helpline (1800-233-1250) which will act as an e-counsellor

The SAATHIYA Resource Kit including ‘Saathiya Salah’ Mobile App for adolescents was recently launched in New Delhi by CK Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as part of the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK) programme. One of the key interventions under the programme is introduction of the peer educators (Saathiyas) who act as a catalyst for generating demand for the adolescent health services and imparting age appropriate knowledge on key adolescent health issues to their peer groups. In order to equip the Saathiyas in doing so, the Health Ministry has launched the Saathiya Resource Kit (including ‘Saathiya Salah’ Mobile App).

The most important component and driving force of RKSK programme are its peer educators and this resource kit has been launched to enable them to communicate with the adolescents of their community, Mishra stated. He specified that the ‘kit is being launched to enable the 1.6 lakhs peer educators towards taking their job forward and answering all the queries in the minds of an adolescent in-spite of the plethora of media (magazines, TV, Internet etc.) available’. The peer educators will be trained across the country in a phased manner, ensuring optimum use of the resource kit, which is a ready source of a range of communication material specially designed to help the peer educator to be recognised and respected as ‘saathiya’, a good friend for the adolescents.

The resource kit comprises activity book, Bhranti-Kranti Game, question-answer book and peer educator diary. In addition to the kit is the mobile app ‘Saathiya Salah’ (downloadable from Google play-store) which acts as a ready information source for the adolescents in case they are unable to interact with the peer educators. The mobile app is also linked to another important piece of cost-effective information platform of a toll-free Saathiya Helpline (1800-233-1250) which will act as an e-counsellor. While the short films will be played by the peer educators at their group meetings, the activity book and games will bring about discussion and resolve adolescent queries. Encashing on mobile technology, the shy adolescents or those unable to interact with the peer educators due to family reasons, can access the information through the free mobile app as well the toll free helpline.

Among senior officials of the Ministry at the launch, also present were the representatives of Development Partners (UNFPA, PFI) who contributed to development of the Resource Kit. Diega Polacios, Country Director,UNFPA stated that ‘the Resource Kit has being designed to present the peer educators with key information on adolescent health, which would then enable them to communicate the same and help the adolescents at the grass root/village level’. Further at the launch, demo of the Mobile App was conducted wherein a mock call was made to the Saathiya Helpline by Secretary (HFW).