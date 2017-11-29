HCG Apex Cancer Centre operates patient suffering from trigeminal neuralgia

The Nashik-based patient was treated in record time, who was suffering from TN since the last 15 years

HCG Apex Cancer Centre recently showcased the successful treatment of a patient suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia (TN) with the help of technology and expertise. TN also known as ‘The Suicide Disease’ is a chronic pain condition that affects the trigeminal or 5th cranial nerve, one of the most widely distributed nerves in the head. The pain of Trigeminal Neuralgia (TN) may range from a sudden, severe, and stabbing to a more constant, aching, burning sensation.

The Nashik-based patient was treated in record time, who was suffering from TN for the last 15 years. He was treated by Dr Shankar Vangipuram, HOD, Radiation Oncology – HCG Apex Cancer Centre. Dr Shankar Vangipuram said, “Following his medical history and the treatments he had undergone in the span of 15 years, we decided to opt for radio surgery. Radio surgery is surgery using radiation i.e. destruction of the precisely selected areas of the tissues using ionising radiation rather than excision with blade. Being a knifeless non-invasive procedure (treatment with patient in senses) with sub-mm precision means there is no need for anaesthesia, no need for blood transfusions and no risk for any infections. Conventionally, a condition like this can be treated using several platforms using X-Knife, Cyberknife, or Gamma knife that typically takes about 25-90mts to deliver the treatment. In a path-breaking achievement in treating TN, with the right mix of advanced FFF technology & Robotics, Dr Shankar and his team successfully delivered the treatment in just 23.7 minutes, which is recorded to be the shortest duration to treat a condition of TN. The patient is back to his routine life with no symptoms of recurrence or side effects and with medications totally stopped.”