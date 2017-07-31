GVK MIAL observes World Hepatitis Day 2017

Organises free check-up camp as a part of its corporate social responsibility initiative

GVK MIAL, the company that administers Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), recently observed World Hepatitis Day 2017 by organising a free check-up camp, a part of its corporate social responsibility initiative. With an endeavour to create awareness and curb the spreading of Hepatitis, the airport operator, in association with SRL Diagnostics, conducted free lipid profile and liver health screening at the medical centres located inside CSIA’s Terminal 1 & 2 for travellers and MIAL employees. The day-long camp received an enthusiastic response with more than 1000 passengers participating in the health drive.

As per estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO), four crore people in India live with chronic Hepatitis B and an additional six to 12 million with Hepatitis C. This accounts for 40 per cent and over 20 per cent of Hepatitis B and C infections respectively in South-East Asia. This initiative is an attempt by GVK MIAL to spread awareness about the Hepatitis virus and promote efforts towards eliminating this disease.