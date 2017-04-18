Grifols to donate blood clotting factor medicines to WFH’s Humanitarian Aid Programme

According to WFH, the donation will secure a projected average of 10,300 doses to treat approximately 6,000 patients per year in developing countries worldwide through 2021

Spain-headquartered global healthcare company Grifols will donate a minimum of 140 million international units (IU) of blood clotting factor medicines (Factor VIII) to the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) Humanitarian Aid Programme over the next five years. This announcement is a continuation of the company’s three-year commitment from 2014, bringing the total humanitarian aid commitment to more than 200M IU of Factor VIII over eight years.

Grifols’ direct contribution to the WFH Humanitarian Aid Programme builds on the company’s participation in Project Recovery, which transforms previously unused cryoprecipitate from Canadian blood donors into medicines that treat haemophilia patients in developing countries.

According to the WFH, this donation of Factor VIII medicines will secure a projected average of 10,300 doses to treat approximately 6,000 patients per year in developing countries worldwide through 2021, where access to adequate treatment is often lacking or absent.

Grifols produces plasma-derived medicines to treat rare, chronic diseases such as haemophilia and also develops solutions for the diagnoses of bleeding disorders. The company plans to increase its production of blood clotting factor medicines to specifically meet its donation commitment to this programme.