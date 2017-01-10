Greystone Care launches mobile dental healthcare service ‘DialDent’ in Delhi-NCR

The service, which allows taking up the clinic to the customer, can be accessed through on-line booking tool or dial-ins to a dedicated number

Greystone Care has introduced a mobile dental health care service ‘DialDent’ in Delhi-NCR. DialDent is dedicated to deliver full-fledged dental care service to the customers at their home office or anywhere required. It has fully equipped portable dental clinics, doctors, specialists and dental chairs. The service can be accessed through on-line booking tool or dial-ins to a dedicated number.

The portability of DialDent allows taking up the clinic to the customer, so one doesn’t have to step out of their office or home. The company in over one year has organised dental camps in more than 200 corporate clients in Delhi-NCR and diagnosed or treated over 10,000 people through around 300 dental care camps organised at their office premises. DialDent conducts 25-30 corporate camps every month in NCR diagnosing or treating a thousand corporate employees. On an average DialDent receives around 175 calls for home visits in Delhi-NCR region. The company has also tied up with leading home based health care provider Portea to provide dental care to their customers.

DialDent also runs outreach programmes offering free check-up, diagnosis and consultation to make people aware of their real oral health.