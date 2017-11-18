Govt to observe Vasectomy Fortnight from Nov 21

All states and Union territories would observe Vasectomy Fortnight from November 21 to December 4 whereby quality male sterilisation services would be provided at public health facilities

The government will observe ‘Vasectomy Fortnight’ starting November 21 to raise awareness about male sterilisation and to promote the participation of men in family planning.

A national workshop promoting men’s participation in family planning was organised by the Health Ministry in New Delhi which highlighted concrete strategies to understand and incorporate the male perspective and their needs.

The workshop also saw the launch of the Family Planning Logistics Management Information System (FP-LMIS) manual which was developed to facilitate the distribution of contraceptives and strengthen supply chain management.

“Male participation in improving the reproductive health of couples is crucial. While the permanent methods of contraception have traditionally found more acceptance in India, the maximum number of acceptors are women,” a statement said.

The theme is “Zimmedar Purush ki yehi hai Pehchan, Parivar Niyojan mein jo de Yogdaan”.

During the event, various myths about use of contraceptives by men would be dispelled.

“Male participation in adoption of family planning has been a challenge along with other numerous challenges that must still be overcome, particularly in terms of raising public awareness around promoting and male engagement in family planning services,” the statement added.