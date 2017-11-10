Govt keen on ramping up health insurance infra: Anupriya Patel

The minister asked health insurance industry to develop sustainable, simple solutions for the need of Indias citizens, a large majority of whom are without insurance cover

Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said that the government is keen on ramping up the health insurance infrastructure to keep pace with the ‘double-digit’ growth of the sector.

Patel was addressing the 11th CII Health Insurance Summit and a statement from the business association said that she stressed on “insurance products for the masses”.

The minister also asked the health insurance industry to develop sustainable, simple solutions for the need of Indias citizens, a large majority of whom are without insurance cover.

The government is committed to not just adopting sustainable practices at the union government level but to also percolate the same to state levels, the statement said quoting Patel.

She also emphasised on the need for educating citizens regarding health insurance while maintaining that support from private players is also needed.

The minister said that the health care industry needs to adopt standard treatment guidelines for better outcomes and efficiency.