Govt of Odisha signs MoU with healthcare providers

According to Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister, Odisha, the MoUs with institutions of national repute will help to deliver quality healthcare services to the people of the state

Government of Odisha recently signed four MoUs with different organisations for better delivery of healthcare service in the state. The MoUs were signed with Glocal Healthcare System, Kolkata, Centre for Stem Cell Research, Christian Medical College, Vellore, Narayan Hrudayalaya and LV Prasad Eye Institute, Bhubaneswar.

“The MoUs with institutions of national repute for delivery of quality healthcare service to people will be helpful for the state,” Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister, Odisha, who attended the MoU signing ceremony in Bhubaneswar.

Glocal Health Care System along with the state government will implement the digital dispensary project in 14 locations of tribal dominated Nawarangpur district in the first phase. It will be extended to another 11 locations of Nawarangpur district based on the outcome of the first phase.

The digital dispensary centres will function as an OPD with virtual consultation with doctors through video and facility for basic laboratory test and medication dispensing, to deliver quality primary healthcare free of cost to the patients. The state government has made an allocation of Rs 4 crore per annum for the project, official sources said.

The second MoU was signed with Centre for Stem Cell Research, Christian Medical College, Vellore for better detection and treatment of thalassemia, sickle cell and anaemia. This will help reduce major haemoglobinopathy disorder through screening, counselling, pre-natal diagnosis with appropriate technology and possible curative options.

In order to provide faster and better access to children detected with different heart diseases, the Odisha government entered into an MoU with Narayan Hrudayalaya. Under this, children suffering from congenital heart disease and rheumatic heart disease can receive required surgery through Naraya Hrudayalaya.

The city-based LV Prasad Eye Institute will provide specialised care to the needy children for treatment of congenital cataract and retinopathy of prematurity.