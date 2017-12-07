Government of Maharashtra collaborates with Tata Trusts, Tata Chemicals and Tata Power

Various multiple initiatives and programmes will be launched across areas such as healthcare, livestock, skill development, tribal development

Government of Maharashtra has collaborated with Tata Trusts, Tata Chemicals and Tata Power to launch multiple initiatives and programmes across areas such as healthcare, livestock, skill development, tribal development, water conservation, model village development, water conservation such as Jalyukt Shivar and Gaalyukt Shivar, and medical education; along with research to boost development indicators in the state.

In the healthcare domain, Tata Trusts will work towards improving and developing the model district mental health programme in Nagpur, the service delivery under model primary healthcare in Nagpur and annually providing paediatric craniofacial surgery management services free of cost alongside the INGA Foundation. Furthermore, it will work towards advancing cancer care facilities in Gadchiroli and Nagpur in continuum to existing programmes as well as implementing the model elderly care project in Chandrapur.

Tata Trusts will also help bolster livelihoods by rejuvenating the Malgujari Talavs for irrigation purposes – specifically for paddy crops, implementing the Jalyukt Shivar project to support marginal farmers, impacting villages in the Solapur district by rejuvenating the Kasalganaga river, strengthening agricultural productivity by desilting ponds in six blocks of Nashik district and adopting villages in Chandrapur, Yavatmal and Amaravati for the Government’s Village Social Transformation Foundation (VSTF).

Tata Chemical will launch holistic nutrition programme in Amravati district aimed at improving health outcomes for pregnant women and young children. The University of Chicago – International Innovation Corps and Tata Center for Development will set up a programme management unit for effective implementation and monitoring of the Gaalmukt Dharan Gaalyukt Shivar to improve water storage capacity and increase agricultural productivity.

Tata Power will be focusing on skill-building and livelihoods of SC/ST youths, upgrading technical education to enhance employability in Palghar district, promoting dairy through business development, knowledge and technology sharing, and augmenting the tribal education ecosystem in Palghar district, as well as model tribal village development in Jawahar block, focusing on the promotion of tribal based livelihoods.

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra, said, “Boosting socio-economic indicators in the state has always been our priority, and we are positive that this partnership with Tata Trusts will yield several beneficial outcomes across healthcare, education, livelihoods and literacy. By continuing our collaboration on several existing initiatives and programmes that exist in the state, we are ensuring our efforts towards improving the quality of life remain consistent so that Maharashtra’s development is holistic and truly transformative.”