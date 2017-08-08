Govt approves setting up of SIC at Safdarjung Hospital

The department will provide tertiary and specialised care for management of sports injuries

The government has approved establishment of Sports Injury Centre (SIC) at Safdarjung Hospital to function as a self-sufficient department providing tertiary and specialised care for management of sports injuries. The centre performs arthroscopic surgeries involving all joints leading to early rehabilitation. Further, it deals selectively with high-end arthroscopic procedure involving multi ligamentous knee injury, complex shoulder injuries including instability and rotator cuff tears, nerve entrapment, ankle arthroscopies and reconstructions writ and elbow arthroscopy and navigation assisted hip arthroscopy, etc.

The SIC also deals with primary, difficult primary and revision anthroplasty and navigation assisted hip and knee anthroplasty whereas the CIO deals with management of general orthopaedics conditions including congenital orthopaedics disorder, trauma of muscular skeletal system, tumours of muscular skeletal system and management of other miscellaneous orthopaedics conditions. CIO per se does not deal selectively with joint replacement & arthroscopy alone.