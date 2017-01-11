Govt of Haryana signs MoU with AiMeD

AiMeD will assist Haryana government to achieve over Rs 5000-crore investment in the Import Substitution Projects for Medical Devices in Haryana by 2020

Govt of Haryana and Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) have recently signed a MoU for driving Rs 5000-crore investment into Haryana Medical Devices Manufacturing Industry.

As per the MoU, AiMeD will assist in achieving over Rs 5000 crore of investment in the Import Substitution Projects for Medical Devices in Haryana by 2020. AiMeD will facilitate direct investment in Haryana in area of medical device manufacturing as a knowledge partner for industrial planning and promotion of medical device manufacturing.

Manohar Lal Khattar, CM, Haryana said, “We are delighted to join hands with AiMeD to bring in investment to the medical devices sector in Haryana to reduce import dependency and convert Haryana into a global Medical Devices Manufacturing Hub.”

Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, AiMeD said, “We are honoured to join hands with Government of Haryana. The MoU will give a big strategic push to manufacturing and innovation in Indian medical device industry while promoting Indian healthcare sector as a whole by giving access to consumers to homegrown affordable low-cost medical devices .This initiative if timed now with the awaited National Policy on Medical Devices will help reduce country’s huge import dependency in medical device sector while encouraging exports.”