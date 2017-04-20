Govt bars PHFI from receiving foreign funds

The home ministry has cancelled the FCRA registration of Delhi-based NGO

The government has barred Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) from receiving foreign funding, including from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, for alleged violation of the law.

The Home Ministry has cancelled the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration of Delhi-based PHFI, thereby barring the NGO from receiving foreign contribution. As per the government rules, an organisation that intends to receive foreign funds has to register under the FCRA. The action against the PHFI was taken after the ministry found that the NGO was allegedly violating provisions of the FCRA by ‘diverting’ foreign funds for purposes other than intended for, official sources said.

K Srinath Reddy, Chief, PHFI said that the NGO has got in touch with the ministry on the issue with a request for early resolution of the matter. “We have submitted all relevant documents and information to the ministry and are now waiting for a response,” he said.

The PHFI claims it is a non-profit, public-private initiative working in the field of public health in India. According to the PHFI website, the NGO was launched by the then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2006.