GOQii raises Rs 4.7 crore towards various social causes

Collaborates with Oxfam India, Greensole and Ratna Nidhi Charitable Trust to support their initiative

GOQii has created an impact in the society by raising Rs 4.7 crores from their user’s karma points and donating it towards charitable causes. Some of the causes that the users have supported include disaster relief programmes, women empowerment, educational sponsorship for victims of terror attacks, food and disability projects. This initiative is in line with GOQii’s philosophy that good intent results into good deed and ultimately contributes to good karma, happiness and fulfilling life. As part of this initiative, users earn karma points when they meet their daily goals. These Karma points are then converted to actual money by donor partners and then donated towards the causes chosen by the user. For every 390 steps, GOQii “players” earn one karma point.

Some of the key partners that GOQii has collaborated with for the karma programme are Oxfam India, Greensole and Ratna Nidhi Charitable Trust. With Oxfam India, GOQii has supported the cause of empowerment of women and prevention of domestic violence. In addition, with Oxfam, GOQii has supported the cause of disaster management by providing support to the various relief initiatives taking place in Nepal post the earthquake and in South India where homes were destroyed due to floods. The households were supported with hygiene kits, non-food items and dry foods.

GOQii has worked closely with Greensole to provide recycled and comfortable footwear to those without shoes and keep them away from landfills. In 2016, Greensole reached a milestone of donating footwear to 50,000 people and touched 89 rural schools through the drive. With the Ratna Nidhi Charitable Trust, GOQii has worked towards distributing food to 37 low income schools touching 4,500 children with one meal every day. This has resulted in a reduction in the dropout rate in these schools. In addition, they have also worked closely on Ratna Nidhi’s disability project and educational sponsorship for victims affected during terror attacks. For the educational sponsorship, a minimum of Rs 5,000 a year was given out for a period of 5 years and additionally Rs 10,000 to those pursuing higher education, graduation and post – graduation. In 2016, 93 children were supported through this programme.

Vishal Gondal, CEO and Founder, GOQii stated, “We very strongly believe that doing good deeds contributes to the overall well-being of a person and plays an important role in one’s personal happiness. We are delighted to have raised these funds which will be utilized towards making a difference in the society. We hope to continue to make a positive impact in the society through our karma programme.”