GOQii launches new service for cardiac health

GOQii, a health ecosystem and preventive health platform, has introduced GOQii Heart Care which focusses on cardiovascular health. The key feature of this service is its ability to connect consumers to cardiovascular specialists through the GOQii application and a new GOQii tracker which has capabilities to measure heart rate. GOQii has partnered with Max Hospital, known for its specialised heart care.

With this new service, GOQii aims to create the world’s leading health eco-system which connects the GOQii users to leading professionals in the fitness and healthcare space. GOQii users have to share their health and heart rate data via the new GOQii tracker with the GOQii doctor for analysis. The doctor will go through the data and provide specific inputs to the users on how to maintain good heart health. In specific cases, if required the GOQii doctor will refer the user to cardiac specialists at Max Hospital and other partner hospitals.