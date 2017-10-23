Global Conference on Adolescent Health focusses on “Investing in Youth for a Healthy New India”

IAAH 11th World Congress on Adolescent Health to be held from 27-29 October in New Delhi under the supportive guidance of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The World Congress on Adolescent Health will be held in India from 27-29 October 2017. Held only once every four years, the International Association for Adolescent Health’s 11th World Congress on Adolescent Health, ‘Investing in Adolescent Health – the Future is Now’. The world is home to 1.2 billion adolescents, and India has the largest population of adolescents in the world – 253 million. This demographic makes India a potent host for a global conference on this theme.

The World Congress seeks to cover topical themes through discussions in sessions such as ‘Global adolescent health: Opportunities and challenges’, ‘Programming for adolescent health in India: RKSK and beyond’, ‘Toward a gendered approach to adolescent health’, ‘Mental health and adolescents’, ‘Early Adolescent Health and Development in Low and Middle-Income Countries’, ‘Social Media, Sexting, Addiction, Oh My! Adolescent Health in the Digital Age’, and more. There will also be debates on topics including the need for parents’ consent in their child’s clinical care or participation in health research; the role of brain imaging in adolescent care and health promotion; and on whether to promote condoms or contraceptives among adolescents.

Reportedly, the conference will see the participation of prominent global public health experts as well as policy makers including the likes of Dr Sunil Mehra, Executive Director, MAMTA Health Institute for Mother and Child, Mental Health expert Prof Vikram Patel from Harvard University, David Ross from the World Health Organisation, Prof Susan Sawyer, President of the International Association for Adolescent Health, Prof Robert Blum from Johns Hopkins University, Suzanne Petroni of International Center for Research on Women, Kate Gilmore, Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and many more.

According to Manoj Jhalani, Additional Secretary & Mission Director, MoHFW “The National Health Mission guidelines on adolescent health are a step forward in ensuring a healthy, young India. The government of India is deeply committed to streamlining efforts to ensure comprehensive approaches to dealing with adolescent health. Through various programmes and initiatives, different aspects of adolescent health including nutrition, sexual and reproductive health, NCDs, mental health and more, are being addressed in tandem with each other, incorporating a much-needed life-course perspective into overcoming public health challenges.”

“With the largest number of adolescents in the world, India is being watched by the world with hope, and we must lead the way in setting examples through our commitment to securing the health of young India. The upcoming World Congress, therefore, could not have come at a better time for India,” says Vandana Gurnani, Joint Secretary, MoHFW.

Dr Ajay Khera, Deputy Commissioner, MoHFW, says, “The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is very happy to support the ‘11th World Congress on Adolescent Health’ being held by the International Association for Adolescent Health (IAAH). We are giving the highest priority to addressing adolescent health issues, and ensuring a healthy and bright future for our adolescents. Programmes like RKSK don’t just address maternal and child health needs but also talk about the risks of non-communicable diseases and drug abuse, and the necessity of addressing mental health issues.”

The World Congress is being organized under the supportive leadership of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. MAMTA Health Institute for Mother and Child (MAMTA) is the lead organisation that is hosting the World Congress with a consortium of partners including Pathfinder International, Population Foundation of India (PFI), Population Services International (PSI), and The YP Foundation. The World Congress also has scientific support from Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI), Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI).

The World Congress is anticipating around 800 international and national delegates including adolescent health experts from across the globe, academia, representatives from MoHFW – Government of India, national and global representatives of UN organizations, youth leaders from several countries including India who have made a difference in their communities, national and international NGOs, donor organisations, policy makers and corporates.

It is key to align the interests of the most important section of the population – the future agents of change – with the Government’s vision of ‘New India’. It is only by investing in the young people of today that we can safeguard the future as the future wealth of nations requires young people to be educated, empowered and healthy. The World Congress will also conduct Skill Development Workshops on 26th October with participants from around the world.