Gleneagles Global Hospital launches public awareness videos at Respicon 2017

The two days event aimed to raise awareness on paediatric respiratory disorders

Respicon 2017 – the 29th annual conference of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) National Respiratory Chapter in association with the third Asian Paediatric Pulmonology Society (APPS) was conducted recently.

Venkatesh Prasad, Arjun Awardee for Cricket was the chief guest at the event. Gleneagles Global Hospitals was a key participant in the two days event where they launched four public awareness videos to promote better lung health in children. The videos were titled ‘ABCs of Health Eating’, ‘Family +Fitness=Fun’, ‘No Spitting- Be a Germ Killer!’ and ‘STOP Smoking’.

As per studies by the WHO and UNICEF, over 30 per cent of children in Bangalore suffer from bronchial asthma. While no official data can be found, other studies have shown that the level of air pollution in Bangalore is constantly on the rise. Simultaneously, there has been a significant increase in the number of bronchial asthma cases in the city.

The beneficiaries of this conference are general paediatricians, paediatric pulmonologists, allergists, otolaryngologists, post graduate students and those in allied health care services including nurses, respiratory therapists, and speech and language pathologists. The event also witnessed experience and expertise from the pioneers in the field of paediatric respiratory disorders. The conference hosted various workshops and case presentations for enhancement of participants’ skills. Jayanti Prasad and Prithvi Prasad were also present at the event.

Speaking at the event Dr Jagadish Chinappa, organising Chairperson, Respicon 2017 said, “Paediatric respiratory problems are gradually getting recognized as an important contributor to the health burden of our society. Paediatric pulmonology is rapidly emerging as a separate speciality with innovation in its knowledge, skills and clinical practice. IAP Respiratory chapter conducts its annual national conference with the aim to advocate on the current trends and concepts in management of the various unique and challenging respiratory disorders in children.”

Thomas Mathew, COO, Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Bengaluru said “We need to raise awareness around pediatric respiratory disorders in metro cities like Bengaluru where air pollution is on the rise and this is coupled with detrimental adult behaviours like Spitting, Smoking and unhealthy Lifestyle choices that are causing much distress to children’s health. Respicon 2017 is an event where one can imbibe a lot from experienced general practitioners, pediatric pulmonologist and allied health care professionals. At Gleneagles Global Hospitals, we believe that it is our duty to serve our community and it is our privilege to present these videos, that are scripted, directed and produced by our own team, for the public.”