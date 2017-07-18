Gerresheimer to launch syringe safety solution

It has acquired the solution through an exclusive licence from West Pharma

Gerresheimer will complete its product portfolio of prefillable syringes made of glass and plastics with an innovative, integrated, passive syringe safety solution, acquired through an exclusive licence from West Pharmaceutical Services. The new safety solution is fully compatible with Gerresheimer’s well-established RTF (ready-to-fill) syringe portfolio. The solution is fully integrated and will be assembled on the syringe in the run of the RTF production process. It is compliant with standard nests and tubs, which enables the pharmaceutical company to use the standard filling process.

“As a result of our long-standing partnership with the leading manufacturer of packaging components and delivery devices for parenteral drugs we are pleased to have acquired the rights to market this innovative, new syringe safety solution, developed by West Pharma. By doing so, we will complement our very broad range of prefillable syringe solutions for biotech and other drugs,” said Uwe Röhrhoff, CEO,Gerresheimer. The new Gerresheimer integrated safety syringe will address the market need by offering improved syringe processability and high-end user friendliness.