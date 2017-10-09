German med device cos scout for channel partners in India

German Medical Device Trade Mission was organised by The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and trAIDe and MITTELSTAND GLOBAL

Ten medical device manufacturers from Germany showcased their products and technology to 60 Indian companies and distributors at recently held German Medical Device Trade Mission, India 2017. Organised by The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi, Germany) and trAIDe and MITTELSTAND GLOBAL (Health Made in Germany), the objective of the event was to connect German participating medical device manufacturers with the right channel partners in the country. The event was hosted by CliniExperts, a full-spectrum regulatory service provider and business development consultant in the life sciences industry.

Dr GN Singh, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), who was the chief guest at the conclave, addressed the delegates on the significance of Indo-German tie-ups and the initiatives by the Government of India aimed at promoting the medical device industry in the country.

“With the Indian market becoming increasingly favorable to business growth, large companies across various sectors are stepping up their investments in the country. The medical devices and equipment industry is one such area that needs to be tapped immediately, made imperative by the boom in the Indian healthcare sector. As Germany is amongst our country’s most important business partners, both bilaterally and in the larger global context, we want to involve their medical device manufacturing companies to participate in India’s ongoing growth story,” stated Dr Singh.

The three-day conclave started with speakers ( Ravi Valia – Head of Government Affairs, Market Access and Regulatory – B Braun Medical India; Gulshan Kumar – General Manager, Fortis Healthcare; and Navneet Trehan – CEO, Genaxy Scientific) sharing their thoughts on the Indian medical device industry Growth of Hospital sector and the parameters to select the right channel partners in India.

The second day began with Dr Singh’s keynote on the Indian business environment. This was followed by a session with Uday Munjal, Assistant Vice President, Invest India and Rohan Kapoor, Head, Medical Device, Invest India, who shared insights about the Indian medical device industry and the various initiatives launched by the Government of India to promote the sector.

Atmos Medizintechnik, Dr Seibt Genomics, Eximmed, Greggersen, LEA Medizintechnik, LightGuide Optics, Meyer-Haake, Reha & Medi Hoffmann, Rohde KG, and Weinmann were some of the German medical device companies that were a part of the conclave.

Baris Tasar, MD – trAIDe, expressed his pleasure in organising this conclave, as well as the overwhelming response received from Indian companies. He opined that such successful events will encourage other German medical device companies to expand their operations into the country.

Commenting on the success of the conclave, Dr Ashwini Kumar, CEO of CliniExperts, said, “India has an immense unmet need for modern healthcare products including medical devices, disposables, and equipments. As a result, many global organisations are either already marketing products in India or are planning to enter the Indian market. However, it is not as easy as it may seem. Setting up a profitable distribution network for marketing in India requires handholding & ground support, as geographical expansion and multiple layers of distribution make the entire process extremely complex. As an authorised agent for multiple global companies, we extend strategic planning services during product registration and distributors’ search to act as a bridge between OEMs and Indian companies. The conclave emerged as the perfect platform for the participating German companies to discuss ways of licensing and marketing their products in India.”