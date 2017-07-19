George Institute for Global Health in tie up with University of Central Lancashire

A three-year research programme will be undertaken to promote stroke research in India

The University of Central Lancashire has been awarded £1.9m from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), to support further implementation of best practice stroke care in India. The three-year research project is led by the University and will be a collaborative effort with The George Institute for Global Health in Australia and India, Christian Medical College (CMC) in Ludhiana, clinicians from three hospitals across India, and other key colleagues in the UK, India and Australia.

The research is due to start immediately and will build on existing stroke unit care, implementing and evaluating best practice stroke care, and developing research that will not only help developing countries, but will inform implementation of best practice globally.

“This study should help capacity development in management of stroke in India with specific focus on strategies that impact better health outcomes for people suffering from stroke. A key component would be to increase the skills of Indians frontline workers in stroke care.” said Dr Pallab Maulik, Deputy Director, Head of Research, The George Institute for Global Health India

There are currently around 50 dedicated stroke units in India. As part of this project, researchers will be working with existing stroke units at CMC, Ludhiana; AIIMS, New Delhi and SCTIMST Trivandrum. They will look to determine the most effective processes for stroke assessment, care, monitoring and therapy, as well as determining the most economical approaches to assessment.