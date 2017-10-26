GenePeeks in agreement with CORE Diagnostics

CORE Diagnostics will exclusively offer GenePeeks’ preconception screen in their extensive market of 29 states and seven union territories across India

GenePeeks, a computational genomics company focussed on transforming disease risk analysis, nnounced an exclusive distribution agreement with CORE Diagnostics, a next-generation diagnostics provider committed to bringing best-in-class clinical technology and innovation to India.

This new distribution agreement furthers GenePeeks’ goal of expanding access to its breakthrough preconception screen and advanced analytics platform in new markets around the world. CORE will exclusively offer GenePeeks’ preconception screen in their extensive market of 29 states and seven union territories across India, greatly expanding GenePeeks global footprint. Demand for preconception screening and care in India is increasing, particularly as awareness of heritable disease risk grows.

“GenePeeks is delighted to add CORE Diagnostics to our list of outstanding global partners.” said Anne Morriss, Co-founder and CEO, GenePeeks. “We look forward to working with the exceptional CORE team to address the European bias embedded in traditional screening and help Indian families better understand their risk of conceiving a child with a serious genetic disease.”

Zoya Brar, Co-Founder and MD, CORE Diagnostics stated, “We are excited to partner with GenePeeks to expand our portfolio of innovative testing services and support the growing interest from Indian families and their healthcare providers in preconception screening. GenePeeks’ technology provides a unique opportunity to identify risk to Indian families that was often uncharacterized historically and hidden from clinical view.”