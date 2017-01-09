Gadge Diabetes Centre organises competition on diabetes awareness

Students from all fields, including MD, MBBS, dental, physiotherapy, dietitian, homeopathy, ayurveda participate in this competition

Gadge Diabetes Centre is organising a ‘Diabetes versus we’ contest for medical students. The contest will go on till January 10, 2017. Diabetes versus we contest is working towards spreading awareness and eradicating diabetes through the medium of creative videos. The participants will present a video in which diabetes or its various aspects will be explained through an interesting and creative approach. The presentation video of not more than than three minutes should be in Hindi. Students from all fields, including MD, MBBS, dental, physiotherapy, dietitian, homeopathy, ayurveda can participate in this competition.

The winners will receive a cheque of Rs 1 lakh and those who come second will get Rs 50,000. Participants can be individual or group and they need to upload the video on You Tube. The video needs to be shared on Facebook along with the diabetes versus we hashtag. The most liked video on Facebook will get a cheque of Rs 20,000.