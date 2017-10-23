Fullife Healthcare expands global footprint in preventive healthcare

Company aims to achieve 5-fold revenue growth from international markets by 2022 with its highly differentiated and branded OTC portfolio

Mumbai-based Fullife Healthcare is working towards growing its international division through its ‘Effervescent Technology’, with the acquisition of Switzerland-based, Novelty Pharma. The international business of Fullife currently comprises 50 per cent of the company’s FY2017, topline of Rs 35 crore. The revenue of the international business, which stood at Rs 15 crore in FY2017, is expected to double to more than Rs 35 crore by FY2018; and multiply 5-fold by FY2022.

“We are set to reiterate our overseas presence by capitalising on our proprietary technology, unique portfolio of products and the effervescence delivery format. Our early success story so far is the testimony to our expected path ahead. Talking in terms of 5-year expectations, we forecast that we will comfortably cross Rs 150-175 crore in international sales by FY2022,” said Varun Khanna, Director – Business Development, Fullife Healthcare.

Globally, Fullife caters to the upper tier segments in the developed and high-margin markets of the US and Europe. Its OTC and prescription-based products have been readily accepted by consumers in over 22 markets across the world. Specific markets with a foothold include several countries in Europe and Asia, while it recently also made a foray into the North American markets.

Fullife is making steady inroads into pharma-dominated areas globally through its unique business model. Besides its solid commitment to quality, Fullife also bridges the gap between the developed and emerging markets. “Through our unified and homogenous approach, we provide every global citizen same products of the same quality, leading to social inclusiveness,” asserted Khanna.