Fujifilm India hosts patient education programme on breast cancer

The programmes are currently undergoing at Tata Memorial centre and NM Medical in Mumbai

Fujifilm India is hosting patient education programmes at Tata Memorial Centre and NM Medical in Mumbai to spread awareness on breast cancer and its early detection. Fujifilm India is organising patient education programmes to sensitise women and highlight the importance of breast cancer awareness and early detection.

Commenting on the occasion, Yasunobu Nishiyama, MD, Fujifilm India said, “At Fujifilm, we are continuously innovating, creating new technologies, products and services and the amulet innovality is one such product that has made early detection of breast cancer a reality for women all over the world.”

“We came up with the idea of breast cancer education programme because there is a huge apprehension amongst women about breast cancer screening hence Fujifilm believes that a lot has to be done in terms of education. This initiative intends to build awareness and encourage the patients to undergo the screening process with ease,” added Chander Shekhar Sibal, Executive VP & Head of Medical Division, Fujifilm India.