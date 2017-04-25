FDEC, ICMR, Govt of MP commences malaria demonstration project in MP

The phase will focus on community awareness and education programmes among the community residents in Mandla district

The Foundation for Disease Elimination and Control of India (FDEC-INDIA), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Government of Madhya Pradesh announced Phase 1 roll-out of malaria demonstration project in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh. This phase will focus on community awareness and education programmes among the community residents in Mandla. The launch was announced by Minister of State for Health Fagan Singh Kuleste at a function held in Kalpi Guest House to coincide with World Malaria Day. The Foundation for Disease Elimination and Control of India (FDEC-INDIA) has been established by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for disease elimination and control initiatives undertaken through its CSR programme.

National Institute for Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH)/ ICMR, Govt of MP and FDEC-India are jointly accomplishing the goals of malaria elimination in Mandla district and prevent re-introduction by use of vector control indoor residual spray and/or use of insecticide treated long-lasting bednets (LLINs) and case management (rapid on-the-spot diagnosis and prompt treatment) as per national and/ or WHO norms of malaria elimination efforts. FDEC-India is responsible for implementation of the project in collaboration with NIRTH/ ICMR, Government of MP and all appropriate stakeholders. It will execute the malaria elimination project over a span of three to five years covering over 1,200 villages in Mandla district.

As part of the Phase 1 roll-out, in addition to the community awareness programmes, FDEC will begin intense case and surveillance-based malaria control using RDTs, ACTs, LLIN bednets and insecticide spray. Over the next two years, it will focus on sensitising local communities about detection and treatment requirements to keep them malaria free while continuing intense surveillance-based malaria control and community-based awareness and education programmes. The Foundation will also undertake measures to prevent re-introduction of malaria into Mandla district from outside areas and mobilise communities to ‘look’ for introduction of new cases by travellers from neighbouring districts.

According to Dr SY Quraishi, Chairman of the Foundation for Disease Elimination and Control of India (FDEC-India), “We have launched the ground work for eliminating malaria in Mandla today, which is World Malaria Day. Malaria elimination has been recognised as a global priority and a target of 2030 has been established for elimination. The Public-Private-Partnership between FDEC-India, ICMR and Government of MP is an important collaboration to meet health challenges and I hope other organisations will join FDEC-India in this and future health initiatives.”

According to Gauri Singh, Principal Secretary Health, Government of Madhya Pradesh, “The Government of MP has established a Public-Private-Partnership with FDEC-India and ICMR for demonstrating malaria elimination is possible. Our goal is to eliminate malaria from 1233 villages of district Mandla. Today, on World Malaria Day on April 25, we start community engagement for this an important collaboration to meet an important health challenge. Malaria elimination has been recognised as a global priority and a target of 2030 has been established for elimination. The community participation is essential for success of this initiative, and today’s event demonstrate our commitment to work hand-in-hand with individuals and communities in Mandla.”

Dr Neeru Singh, Director, National Institute for Research in Tribal Health, ICMR, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, “Our goal is to provide better intervention in hard to reach areas to eliminate malaria from underprivileged communities residing in 1233 villages of district Mandla. India launched National Framework on Malaria Elimination from the country by 2030 in phased manner. We have started from the remotest part to serve the underserved community. For malaria elimination, the participation of individuals and community leader is essential. As part of our strategy, we will stay engaged with communities throughout the district and inform them about project goals, progress of the project, and seek feedback.”