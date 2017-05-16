FORT and Fortis Hospital, Mulund host workshop on organ donation

Over 65 intensive care specialists, medical social workers, medical coordinators and nurses, were trained during the workshop

Fortis Organ Retrieval & Transplant (FORT) and intensivists at Fortis Hospital, Mulund under the aegis of the National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), hosted first workshop on ‘Declaration of Brain Death & Donor Optimization’ for Mumbai’s intensive care specialists. Over 65 intensive care specialists, medical social workers, medical coordinators and nurses, who from the ecosystem of ICU’s, from Mumbai’s major hospitals participated and were trained during the workshop.

The workshop aimed at training intensive care specialists and the supporting ecosystem, to identify a brain dead patient. The congregation also standardized the protocol that needs to be followed once a person is declared brain dead; giving the family the chance to make a decision about donating their kin’s organs, which would save and enrich lived of many others. The workshop would help the Cadaveric Organ Donation Program of the country and increase the donor pool. The participants were given Donor Maintenance Guideline books by the ISCCM, which has been published in the Indian Journal of Critical Care medicine. Aiming for a positive wave-effect, the trained ICU specialists would then train and equip their ecosystem in the ICUs, to boost awareness and core competency.

Spearheading the initiative were Dr Vimal Bhandari, Director National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization(NOTTO), Dr Gauri Rathod, Assistant Director, Directorate of Health Services, Maharashtra, Dr Avnish Seth, Director, FORT and Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Fortis Memorial and Research Institute, Gurgaon, Dr SK Mathur, Vice-President, Zonal Transplant and Coordination Committee, Mumbai and Senior Liver Transplant and Hepatobiliary Surgeon, Dr Sunil Shroff, Founder &d Managing Trustee Mohan Foundation and Senior Urologist, Dr Kapil Zirpe, President Indian Society of Critical Care medicine, Dr S Narayani, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospital, Mulund and Dr Rahul Pandit, Director Intensive Care, Fortis Hospital, Mulund and author of the Donor Maintenance Guideline. RJ Dilip from Big FM lent support to the cause of Organ Donation.

The initiative also witnessed participation from Dr Suresh Badhan, Consultant Coordination, National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization, Dr Vijay Palaniswami, Director, Intensive care, Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, Jaipur, Dr Anand Nadkarni, Senior Psychiatrists, Communication Expert & Author, Institute of Psychological Health, Thane, and Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai’s Dr Suresh Vasanth, Chief Anaesthesiologist & Intensivist Liver Transplant and Dr Daruis Mirza, Director of Liver Transplantation Surgery.