Fortis La Femme organises CME programme

Fortis La Femme recently organised Continued Medical Education (CME) programme to discuss various health challenges faced by women. Dr Prathima Reddy and Dr Aruna Muralidhar, shared insights on topics such as reducing caesarean rates and risk assessment in routine antenatal care.

The main objective of this CME is to edify the industry experts, of many health related challenges faced by women . Experts discussed their findings and shared observations to help enhance understandings of key relevant health issues like ‘Overview of Breast Diseases’, Urinal Incontinence’ and ‘The NICU Journey’ among others.

Anika Parashar, COO, Fortis La Femme, on the occasion said, “Women’s well-being and health are the most important topics for education today in healthcare industry. From issues such as rising C-section rates to the alarming increase in women ailments like breast cancer; keeping the discourse going and enabling knowledge exchange is of utmost importance. This is our motivation behind CME sessions.”