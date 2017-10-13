Fortis La Femme launches Amaara

Amaara has successfully collected milk from 66 donor mothers and delivered it to 206 vulnerable new born babies across more than 10-12 hospitals in Delhi/NCR

Fortis La Femme in association with the Breast Milk Foundation (BMF), a non-profit organisation within the GNS Foundation has recently launched human milk bank, Amaara in Bengaluru’s .

Amaara is an initiative in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) Millennium Development Goals of reducing Infant Mortality rate. Over the last year, Amaara has successfully collected milk from 66 donor mothers and delivered it to 206 vulnerable new born babies across more than 10-12 hospitals in Delhi/NCR.

The Milk Bank was inaugurated and supported by Ryszard Czarnecki, Vice-President of the European Parliament, Brussels, Belgium. He is also a member of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs and substitute for the Committee on Constitutional Affairs and a member of the Delegation for relations with the countries of South-East Europe.

Anika Parashar, COO, Fortis La Femme said, “We at Fortis La Femme are overwhelmed with the successful launch of Amaara Human Milk Bank in our Bangalore Hospital after Delhi. We have pioneered a collection system in which a mother can express the milk in the comfort of her home, a carrier from the bank will collect the milk in specialised freezer boxes and transport it to the bank to be sent to a premature baby whenever needed.

Dr Raghuram Mallaiah, Director Neonatology, Fortis La Femme & Co-Founder Amaara said, “In India prematurity and low birth weight are the biggest contributors of neonatal/infant mortality. According to recent government surveys prematurity is one of the ten most common causes of mortality in all age groups. Donor human milk goes a long way in helping save these very vulnerable babies in our society and thereby decrease infant mortality. We are proud to set up Bengaluru’s first public human milk bank at Fortis La Femme to create a better space for infants to thrive.”