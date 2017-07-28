FORT conducts heart and kidney transplant

The donor was a 25-year-old male, a road accident victim

The Fortis Organ Retrieval and Transplant (FORT) unit of Fortis Healthcare performed a life-saving heart transplant on a 24-year-old patient suffering from congestive heart failure by Dr ZS Meharwal, Director of Cardiovascular Surgery and Transplant Surgery, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute. Meanwhile, Dr Rajeev Sood, Director, Urology, Robotics & Kidney Transplantation performed a kidney transplant on a 59-year-old male at Fortis Vasant Kunj.

The donor was a 25-year-old male, a road accident victim was brought into the emergency of Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj with multiple fractures and multiple organ failure, post which he was declared brain dead.

The proposal to donate his organs was discussed with the family members and they gave their consent. The hospital informed National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) and police clearance was taken, this being a medico-legal case.

“Such exemplary acts of cadaveric donation are a reminder to all that how numerous patients awaiting organs who are close to death can be ‘Given back a life ‘. It was heartwarming to see the overwhelming response from the Delhi Police to transport the heart in less than 20 minutes. There was a vehicle which had broken down on the route resulting in a pile up. The Delhi Police played a vital role in making the green corridor a success. They not only save lives on the road but also by being an integral part in such times of need by enabling transportation of vital organs. They have truly become an fundamental part of our teams,” said Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute and Head, Cardiology Council, Fortis Healthcare.

“The patient had end-stage renal disease and was on dialysis for the past three years. It is his fortune to have received a young 25-year-old’s kidney which has been in excellent condition. The transplanted kidney has provided him with a new lease of life and is generating urine since the time of transplant. The patient is doing well and recovering well in the post-op ICU,” said Dr Sood.