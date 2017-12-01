FOGSI launches Manyata

Introduces 16 standard parameters to reduce maternal mortality rate in association with Jhpiego and MSD for Mothers

With an intention to provide quality healthcare to new mothers and newborns, Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), has teamed up with MSD for Mothers, MacArthur Foundation and Jhpiego (an affiliate of Johns Hopkins University), to launch ‘Manyata’ – a nationwide initiative to improve the quality of maternal and neonatal care in private sector in India.

The launch was flagged off by Pankaja Munde, Minister of Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare in the presence of Dr Rishma Pai, President, FOGSI and Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood actress. Various officials from the national government, civil society, doctors, development agencies and academics also attended the event. The Manyata logo and a website were officially unveiled during the event.

As a continuum to the journey of FOGSI’s Vision 2022 and with the mantra of ‘Women’s Health is Nation’s Wealth’, a set of 16 parameters have been introduced as the standard practice which constitute the minimal essential care every woman must receive during her delivery. Any hospital that gets enrolled in this initiative will be assessed, and the concerned healthcare provider will be trained on the 16 parameters, reassessed post training. On scoring over 85 per cent, the hospital will be certified with the ‘Manyata Seal of Quality’ and shall officially be considered as a healthcare facility that provides quality maternal care.