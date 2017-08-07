FOGSI-FIGO 2017 International Congress held

The conference held in Hyderabad focussed on sustainable goals for safe motherhood, new born health and VAW

A three-day FOGSI-FIGO International Conference on Clinical Challenges in Obstetrics & Gynaecology was recently held in Hyderabad that focussed around sustainable goals on safe motherhood, new born health, gynae care and gynaecologic oncology. Over 1500 delegates converged at the conference that included eminent international and national speakers.

The conference was hosted by Dr S Shantha Kumari, Organising Secretary, FOGSI FIGO, Member, FIGO Working Group on Violence Against Women’s health under the guidance of FIGO President, Prof CN Purandare, Dr Rishma D Pai, President, FOGSI. Among the medical experts attending the conference are Dr Carlos Fuchtner, Bolivia FIGO President Elect, Prof Gian Carlo Di Renzo (Italy), Honorary Secretary, FIGO and Diana Galimberti (Argentina), FIGO Chair VAW.

Unveiling the agenda for the conference Dr Kumari, said, “ Our aim at this conference is to devise sustainable development goals to enhance quality and inject steps forward in tackling women healthcare.”

In his address Prof Purandare said the three important things that are being discussed are reduction in maternal mortality, family planning and cancer of the cervix which are extremely important in this region and in Africa. He added the while the spacing is very important to reduce maternal mortality, cancer of the cervix is completely preventable if one can look at prevention than cure which FIGO is actively promoting.

Dr Pai, in her address said that FIGO-FOGSI will discuss ways to strengthen abortion laws in the country. Discussion on Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) which has become an epidemic as almost 35 per cent young girls suffer from it today is also one of the important topics.

While Highlights of Day 1 of the conference include Oration: An Unifying hypothesis for pathogenesis of most Obstetrical disorders by Prof Gian Carlo Di Renzo: ART – Journey from an out of reach treatment to a mainstream modality Dr Pai alongside a series of panel discussions and scientific workshops.

Highlights of Day 2 include keynote address by Prof Gian Carlo Di Renzo: Prediction and Prevention of Preterm Birth: Can we really change the incidence and Objective and scope of the FIGO Working Group on VAW by Dr Diana Galimberti.

To further strengthen DHEERA initiative launched in 2016 and to highlight Violence Against women (VAW) in India – estimated to be as high as 45 per cent in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana a Public Forum on “Stop Violence against women (VAW)” was held on August 6 followed by a Bikethon at HICC. Anurag Sharma, IPS – Director General of Police, Hyderabad & Chief Guest will flag off the Bikethon organised by Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society of Hyderabad (OGSH).

The purpose of this Bikethon is to augment well integrated community level efforts to improve women’s knowledge, and empower them and their families to make healthier decisions – architect of the programme Dr Kumari says. Another interesting addition in this conference is the FOGSI FIGO Comprehensive Certification Course in Diabetes in Pregnancy on Day 2 followed by a Panel Discussion: Monitoring Mother and Foetus and decision making for Delivery in Gestational Diabetes Mellitus.

A scientific exhibition – for the benefit of delegates besides introduction to advances in our speciality like the Gynuity and BD Odon device are other features of the event Dr Shantha added.