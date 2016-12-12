FICCI, QuintilesIMS launch Knowledge Paper titled ‘Health Insurance in Digital India’

According to the report, smart cards and Unique Patient Identifier for policyholders to drive digitisation of health insurance in India

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in association with QuintilesIMS, recently launched a Knowledge Paper titled ‘Health Insurance in Digital India’, at the ninth FICCI Annual Health Insurance Conference. As per the study, Unique Identification of stakeholders within the healthcare ecosystem such as providers, diagnostic centres and doctors will play a critical role in the growth of digitisation of health insurance in India.

The FICCI – QuintilesIMS study was commissioned in order to identify the appropriate roadmap for all stakeholders involved digitisation across health insurance industry. The study details out several initiatives taken up by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GoI and IRDAI to drive digitisation across health insurance sector in India.

The key initiatives that need to be taken up for digitising the health insurance market include:

Standardise data format for capturing patient details for easy exchange

Use of unique patient identifier (UID using Aadhaar) for policy holders

Unique identification for providers

Smart cards for policy holders with policy benefits, utilisation and health details

Digital storage of pre-policy health checkup data

Digital policies linked to UID and data storage with anytime access

G Srinivasan, Chair, FICCI Health, Insurance Committee and CMD, The New India Assurance said, “Health insurance is an important component of the healthcare delivery ecosystem wherein digitisation becomes mandatory for enhancing the overall patient care and experience. At present only one-fifth of the population is covered with some form of health insurance. This suggests that huge potential for growth is available for the healthcare insurance industry. Digitisation presents many opportunities for health insurers. For instance, it helps in expanding reach, improves market share, and helps in providing additional value to customers.”

“In India, insurers have taken steps to incorporate digitisation into their business models, but adoption has been sluggish due to many challenges in the path. Through this study, our effort has been to draw out a realistic phase-wise approach wherein all stakeholders could collaborate to counter the challenges faced and implement innovative technologies to create a strong digital healthcare ecosystem for India,” Mookim added.

Malti Jaisawal, COO, Health Insurance TPA of India said, “Most of the digital initiatives across health insurance market are being undertaken across sales and marketing and policy administration as it requires low degree of support from stakeholders across the value chain. For example, in online sale of policies, other stakeholders like providers, doctors and TPAs have minimal involvement. However, cross stakeholder collaboration would be critical in most of the other initiatives to drive digitisation across health insurance”.

There are several initiatives which can help to drive the agenda for digitisation across health insurance industry. Over 20 such initiatives have been identified in the FICCI – QuintilesIMS Study.

EH News Bureau