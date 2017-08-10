FICCI organises launch of Advantage Healthcare India 2017

Nirmala Sitharaman to address the launch function which will be held at Hotel Shangri La, New Delhi

FICCI, jointly with the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt of India and SEPC, is organising the third edition of ‘Advantage Healthcare India 2017’, an international summit on medical value travel to promote services exports from India. Its launch is being held on August 11, 2017 at Shangri La Hotel in New Delhi.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State (I/C) for Commerce and Industry, Govt of India will address the launch function. Rita Teaotia, Secretary, Dept. of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Govt of India; Dr Naresh Trehan, President, SEPC and CMD, Medanta Hospital; Dr Harish Nadkarni, CEO, NABH and Dr A Didar Singh, Secretary General, FICCI are some of the other speakers at the event.

Reportedly, the Annual Medical Value Travel Programme, to be held from 12 to 14 October 2017, will comprise exhibition, conference, regulators meet, regional forums and B2B meetings in India. The event expects to see participation from more than 70 countries with the presence of more than 600 hosted buyers from Africa, Middle East, CIS, SAARC (Including Asia), along with other international and national business visitors.