Expectations from Budget 2017

Industry stakeholders share their wish list for the healthcare industry from the forthcoming budget

‘The government needs to take aggressive steps to transform the country’s healthcare scenario’

Availability and affordability of healthcare in India across various states and demographics is one of the most important requirements. After so many years of independence and despite successfully placing ourselves on the global healthcare map, we are still lagging behind in addressing this issue. The government needs to take aggressive steps to transform the country’s healthcare scenario. A long-term plan should be chalked out focussing on the following:

Healthcare infrastructure development – Rural pharmacies and private hospitals in class II-IV towns should get 100 per cent tax exemption on profits earned. Also, to encourage healthcare infrastructure development, the hospitals in all locations should get a tax holiday of 10 years instead of the current five years.

Healthcare practitioners – Non-MBBS medical practitioners for rural areas – monies allocated for their continuous training and development and building infrastructure for efficient referral to larger centres with MBBS doctors.

For MBBS doctors, there should be separate monetary incentives to practice in rural areas. Tax benefits in terms of higher income slabs should be put for doctors who work at areas-in-need.

As per QuintilesIMS’ medical audit, more than 70 per cent specialists practice in metro cities. While Government has increased MD and MS seats in government colleges, most of these specialists have chosen not to move out of large cities. Monetary incentivisation for MBBS and MD and MS doctors is need of the hour.

At least three per cent of the GDP should be allocated on healthcare in the next two budgets. There should be emphasis on disease prevention community initiatives rather than tertiary care facilities reimbursements. We need a Rashtriya Rog Niwaran Yojna specifically targeted towards the urban poor. These should not only target acute illnesses among children but also target adults who have the risk of developing chronic diseases.

– Amit Mookim, General Manager, South Asia, QuintilesIMS

‘High custom duties should be rolled back’

The import duties on medical devices and equipment have already been increased almost across the board by 7.3 per cent in January 2016. Since most of the items affected were falling in the 11.6 per cent range which has gone to 18.9 per cent now, it means an effective duty increase of 62.7 per cent. For products where the ability to import substitute is still far away, the high custom duties should be rolled back.

Additionally, since the custom duty regime in the neighbouring countries (Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Pakistan and Maldives) is now much lower than in India, the differential in duties created is likely to lead to smuggling of many low-bulk-high-value devices. As a result, not only will the government lose revenues but also patients will be beset with products without adequate legal and service guarantees.

So what needs to be done to address these issues? There is an urgent need to do the micro analysis of the sub sectors to know the requirements. Wherever import substitution of an acceptable quality level is not on the anvil, a duty roll back to previous levels should be made. Where such substitution can happen, the duties can be kept at the levels where they are, since they have had a disproportionately high climb last year, and these can be then gradually increased after a couple of years provided the duty level does not go way beyond what is there in neighbouring countries and if quality deficient manufacture doesn’t find their way into the market. In the absence of any immediate remedy, we will clearly find mortality traps gaping at us.

A process of incentivisation (including lowest possible tariffs on raw material and components), R&D, skill development, greater health expenditure or better insurance coverage, low regulatory costs, assurance of predictable policy, will benefit the cause of Make in India rather than custom duty increase. Through custom duty increases, which are almost all passed on to the patients, we will only tax the patients to subsidize manufacturing.

– Pavan Choudary, Director General, Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI)

‘There is an urgent need to bring down the fiscal rates to a single digit if not total exempting them’

The import duty rates on medical equipment used by hospitals for life saving treatments are very high and ranges from 24 to 26 per cent. There is an urgent need to bring down these fiscal rates to a single digit if not total exempting them.

The government must encourage to build more and more hospitals in the country. Services rendered to a hospital should be kept away from the ambit of service tax. Exemption on service tax on the inputs will reduce the cost to hospitals and consequently cost of medical services to patients. Moreover, VAT on medicines, implants and consumables used for patients in hospitals during the course of treatment should not be imposed as they are not sold separately.

In some parts of the country, the Service Tax Department is of the view that only services rendered by the doctors to a patient is exempted from service tax and not the services rendered by the hospital. A patient cannot get medical treatment only from doctors without the infrastructure provided by the hospitals. For instance, for conducting a surgery an operation theatre is needed by a surgeon to do the necessary surgery. Many hospitals face this threat of unjustified service tax demands, a clarification circular/amendment needs to be issued at the earliest.

– Dr PM Bhujang, President, Association of Hospitals