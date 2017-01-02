Everstone Group acquires stake in OmniActive Health Technologies

The $35 million deal will strengthen OmniActive’s presence in global nutraceutical space

The Everstone Group has invested $35 million in Mumbai-based OmniActive Health Technologies (OmniActive) to further accelerate its growth in the fast-expanding nutraceuticals space. The deal is Everstone’s third in the healthcare and wellness sector in less than a year.

The Everstone investment, which gives it a significant minority stake, will help OmniActive diversify and expand its offerings. OmniActive will use the proceeds from this deal in its inorganic growth strategy and execute the acquisition opportunities it has identified.

Sameer Sain, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Everstone Group, said, “This investment will help OmniActive scale its already strong presence in the fast-growing nutraceutical space. We are excited about partnering with the Mariwala family and building a world-class global business.”

Sanjaya Mariwala, MD, OmniActive Health Technologies said, “We welcome this partnership with the Everstone Group. With the support of its experienced teams and funding, OmniActive looks forward to building on our history of solid organic growth by further strengthening our presence globally using innovative products and technologies.”

Everstone will be represented by Deep Mishra, MD, who will join OmniActive’s board as a nominee director, along with Dr Leendert Staal, a nutraceutical expert who was the CEO of the global industry leader DSM Nutritional Products from 2008 to 2013.