Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre launches Precision Diabetes

Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre (DMDSC) announced the launch of Precision (Personalized) Diabetes Department. The department was inaugurated by Bharat Joshi, Deputy High Commissioner at British Deputy High Commission, Chennai in the presence of Prof Colin Palmer, Chair of Pharmacogenomics at University of Dundee, Scotland.

The Precision Diabetes department has been launched to coincide with the launch of a major Indo-UK research collaboration on diabetes between the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), Chennai and the University of Dundee, Scotland. The INDO-UK collaborative project is under the National Institute of Health Research (NIHR) Global Health Research programme with Prof. Colin Palmer from University of Dundee as the lead from UK and Dr V Mohan and colleagues from MDRF as the lead from India.

Speaking about the launch Dr Mohan, Chairman & Chief Diabetologist, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre said, “Precision Diabetes in the Indian context will be revolutionary. Indians are predisposed to diabetes and with a change in the profile of patients diagnosed each, we cannot adopt a one size fits all approach. At Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, we constantly try to innovate and provide the best diabetes care to our patients, launch of ‘Precision Diabetes’ is another step towards it. The Precision Diabetes (Personalized) Department has been established with the aim to promote the translation of basic science into patient treatments. We have found the genetic mutation /genetic cause for Neonatal Diabetes and Maturity Onset of Diabetes in Youth (MODY) in India as we are recognized by ICMR as Nodal Centre for genetic screening of monogenic diabetes. Many patients with these conditions who were wrongly diagnosed to have type 1 diabetes need lifelong insulin injections have been shifted to oral Sulphonylurea drug and are doing very well. That is a dramatic achievement. This is one example of Precision Diabetes. We hope to achieve many such breakthroughs in diabetes through this department. We believe this approach will not only provide accurate and relevant treatment, but also have a huge impact on the cost of managing diabetes”