Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital receives ‘Pharmacie De Qualite’ certification

Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, the superspeciality hospital received the “Pharmacie De Qualite” certification for the best practices and excellence in pharmacy operations. The felicitation ceremony took place at the hospital. The Director and senior management from Abbott honoured the certificate to Manisha Pal, Senior Manager, who heads the Pharmacy department at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital.

The Pharmacy De Qualite’ certification programme has been brought to India by Abbott in association with Bureau Veritas SA – a global testing, inspection and certification services provider in order to create ‘Pharmacies as centre of excellence’.

Dr Sujit Chatterjee, CEO, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital said, “We are very happy to receive such a prestigious certificate. Our hospital underwent audits conducted by Bureau Veritas and we are happy that they found us qualified to receive the certificate. The ‘Pharmacie De Qualite’ certification is another milestone for our hospital as we continue to provide best in class quality healthcare to our patients.”

Pharmacie De Qualitie (PDQ) is a unique first time in India initiative to certify the hospital pharmacies which would also include a clearly defined role of pharmacists and process validation and measurement of the hospital pharmacy. The quality healthcare infrastructure in India is largely driven by the private healthcare set ups and excellence in health care parameters have become the next pedestal for hospitals to attract more number of patients. The excellence in healthcare parameters has been enhanced by adopting and displaying certifications like NABH.