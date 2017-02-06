Dr KM Cherian is new Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Heart and Cardiovascular Research

To work closely with the Editorial Manager System to ensure that the journal grows significantly and profitably

US-based Journal of Heart and Cardiovascular Research has appointed Dr KM Cherian, Chairman and CEO of Frontier Lifeline Hospital and Dr K M Cherian Heart Foundation, as its Editor-in-chief.

In his new role, Dr KM Cherian will now lead the editorial team of Journal of Heart and Cardiovascular Research, and work closely with the Editorial Manager System to ensure that the journal grows significantly and profitably, informed a press release.

Speaking about his new role, Dr Cherian said, “I am honoured and excited to start working with Journal of Heart and Cardiovascular Research. I will devote myself to the new role which has been assigned to me and I am confident that the vast knowledge and domain expertise will help me in good stead and reaffirm the journals leadership position in the healthcare market. I look forward to taking this mantle and hope to help Journals of Heart and Cardiovascular Research achieve its objectives.”