Dr KM Cherian bestowed with Best Transplant Expert Award

Dr Cherian receives the award for his outstanding work in the field of cardiac care and organ transplantation from the Tamil Nadu government

Dr KM Cherian, Chairman and CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital and Dr KM Cherian Heart Foundation has received the ‘Best Transplant Expert Award’ from Edappadi K Palaniswami, Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu, for his outstanding work in the field of cardiac care and organ transplantation. The award was bestowed at a function held at Kalaivanar Arangam organised by Government of Tamil Nadu as part of Organ Donation week celebrations.

Palaniswami honoured donor families, transplantation experts and para medical staff involved in cadaver transplant programme. Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam, C Vijayabaskar, Principal Secretary for Health J Radhakrishnan and other top officials also attended the event.

Dr Cherian said, “I am honoured to receive the Best Transplant Expert award from the Tamil Nadu government. Donating organs is a great deed as donating life to others. I would also to like to take this opportunity to honour all organ donors and their families and thank them for saving lives and improving the quality of life of many people through this cause.”